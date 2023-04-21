HARTSELLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) said it has arrested a Decatur man for kidnapping charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

HPD said 37-year-old Antonio Jose Concepcion, of Decatur, was arrested at around 2:46 p.m. and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

HPD said on Friday a license place read captured a picture of a vehicle and alerted officers that the vehicle had been flagged as stolen. The department said officers located the vehicle, a silver Infinity with Massachusetts license plates, and stopped the vehicle to investigate.

HPD said the officers separated the drivers and a female passenger and the woman alerted officers that she had been abducted and brought to Alabama against her will.

The department said the woman is receiving medical attention for injuries.

HPD sad Concepcion is being held on a $200,000 bond with additional conditions.