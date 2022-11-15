Editor’s Note: News 19 omitted one of the charges as it could potentially identify the victim.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle man convicted of raping a child was sentenced to 179 years in prison, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Matthew Mills was sentenced Tuesday following a three-day trial. Mills was convicted of first and second-degree rape, as well as another charge.

The Morgan County Department of Corrections says they received a tip in 2019 that Mills had been sending inappropriate messages to a minor. Mills was arrested on March 6, 2019, by the Decatur Police Department.

Mills was sentenced to 99 years for the first-degree rape charge, 60 years for second-degree rape, and 20 years for the third charge.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis was the prosecutor in this case.