MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a Hartselle man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 1200-block of Lane road early and said Demetres Orr was found with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Kellie Hurley, a Hartselle resident, has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on her location should call Morgan County 911 at (256) 350-4613.