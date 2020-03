Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, criminal investigation. Abstract blurry image.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hartselle man was killed in a single-car wreck Friday afternoon.

State Troopers told WHNT News 19 Bradley Cline Anderson, 62, was killed when his BMW Roadster ran off of US-31 around 4:45 p.m. and crashed into a tree one mile south of Falkville.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.