Hartselle man killed in Friday night Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hartselle man was killed in a Decatur wreck Friday night.

Decatur Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle wreck at Danville Road and McCleskey Private Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

Officers located a vehicle off the road, rolled over onto the driver’s side.

Michael Roscoe Florence, 63, had been partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Florence was driving north on Danville Road before crossing the double yellow line and rolling over.