HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 65-year-old Hartselle man is facing multiple sex abuse and sodomy charges after being indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury.

According to court documents, Jay Warren Lawrence was indicted during the September grand jury term. He is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse of someone older than 12 but younger than 16 and two counts of second-degree sodomy with someone older than 12 but younger than 16.

The indictments were signed on September 28, but weren’t filed in circuit court until grand jury warrants for his arrest were served on December 11.

Court records state that Lawrence had his initial appearance in front of a judge on December 12, and he has an arraignment hearing set for January 8.

Lawrence is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $102,000 bond, jail records show.