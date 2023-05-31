MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 75-year-old Herbert Thompson, Jr. was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for murder in connection to a 2022 shooting, court records show.

Thompson was charged in the death of Frank Jones, 85. According to the indictment, Jones was shot and killed with a revolver.

On April 26, the Hartselle Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a house at 2300 Bonnie Dale Lane Northwest for a harassment complaint.

When officers arrived, they found Jones dead inside the home from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Through the course of their investigation, Thompson was identified as a suspect and was charged with murder. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond but was released the same day.

An arraignment has been scheduled for August 7 at 1:30 p.m.