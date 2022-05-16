MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle man accused of shooting and killing his brother was indicted for murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury.

81-year-old Jerry Wayne Cleek is accused of killing his 59-year-old brother Phillip Anthony Grigsby on March 3, 2021, at a home on Pinehurst Street in Hartselle.

Officers with Hartselle Police said they arrived at the home and found Grigsby on the dining room floor with a gunshot wound and Cleek sitting in a recliner in the living room. They said Cleek surrendered the gun used in the shooting to officers.

Grigsby was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Documents from Hartselle Police said Cleek told them he shot his brother because he had listened to Grigsby curse him for 12 years and he was tired of it. In those documents, Cleek said he meant to shoot past his brother to scare him.

After the shooting Cleek was taken to the Morgan County Jail and later released on a $100,000 bond.