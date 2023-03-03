HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man was taken into custody after a grand jury warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to child sexual abuse.

Dobbins (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Jamey Dan Dobbins was booked into their jail on Feb. 22 after the indictment came down on Jan. 26.

That warrant was the result of an investigation that began in 2022, into three separate incidents where Dobbins is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Dobbins was indicted on all three charges.

Court documents show Dobbins was released on a $10,000 bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for April 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse, according to court records.