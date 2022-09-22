HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Hartselle man was found guilty of several sex crimes, including the rape of a juvenile.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office (DA), Brian Matthew Mills, 40, of Hartselle, was convicted of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and incest. He was found guilty following a three-day trial.

In 2019, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources was sent a tip regarding inappropriate text messages from Mills to a juvenile. The Decatur Police Department investigated the claim and arrested Mills, a convicted sex offender.

According to the DA’s office, the court was shown several texts where he demanded sex from the victim in this case, called her his wife, and told her he wanted to get her pregnant.

Mills will be sentenced later this year. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.