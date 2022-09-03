MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.

During a traffic stop on Iron Man Road and Blankenship Road, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) asked the driver for his driver’s license. The driver initially handed the deputy his ID, however, he then rolled up his window and drove away.

While driving, a female passenger bailed from the car as the driver continued into Lawrence County.

The driver, Winston Santana Dean Whitworth, 21, of Hartselle, was eventually able to bail from the car as well, but tried to run down County Road 221. He was quickly arrested.

Deputies are in contact with the passenger trying to sort out the details of the accident.

Whitworth is being held at Morgan County jail on a $900 bond.