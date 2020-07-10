Hartselle man charged with domestic strangulation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County investigators arrested John David Gerlach, 44, on a felony charge of Domestic Violence by Strangulation Thursday.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home off of New Center Road in Hartselle on July 9, 2020.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a woman who received EMS treatment and then was taken to the hospital. The report says a man had left the home.

Morgan County Investigators began the investigation and arrested Gerlach a few hours later, according to the report.

John David Gerlach, 44 of Hartselle