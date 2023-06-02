HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to film the 12-year-old in the Walmart bathroom stall next to him, “for the purpose of sexual gratification,” according to an affidavit.

The Hartselle Police Department said Blake Thomas Lorance, 19, was arrested on May 26 after an investigation into a recent incident at a local store.

On May 21, a 12-year-old was shopping with their grandmother when they went into the bathroom at Walmart, into one of the stalls and locked the door.

In a report, they told police they noticed the man in the stall next to them was holding a cell phone under the stall and pointed the camera towards the child, “while [their] body was exposed.”

Authorities say the child yelled at the suspect and quickly hurried out of the bathroom. When making a report, they provided a description of the suspect, leading investigators to Lorance.

Investigators said the victim described Lorance’s red shoes and pink shorts that were visible around his ankles on the restroom floor, according to the affidavit.

Investigator Sheffield took Lorance into custody after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with aggravated criminal surveillance

Lorance was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He has since been released.