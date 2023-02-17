DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man has been charged in connection to several instances of fake checks between Madison County and Morgan County, according to police.

27-year-old Marcus Trashawn Wallace was arrested on Feb. 15 after a nearly month-long investigation by the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

On January 27, authorities said a Decatur business owner filed a report about a theft involving a check that was cashed at that business.

The investigation later found the check that had been cashed was fake. The banking information listed on the check traced back to a legitimate business in Huntsville, with “numerous” other forged checks from that business had tried to draw from the business’ bank account, authorities explained.

Several of the forged checks were obtained in Morgan County and negotiated at financial institutions there.

Investigators were able to learn that multiple people had received the fake checks from one man, later identified as Wallace.

Warrants were then issued for Wallace’s arrest.

He was charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Wallace was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The DPD said this investigation is ongoing, and additional charges and arrests are expected.