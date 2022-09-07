MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle man is back in custody almost seven months after leaving his work-release program. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, is facing multiple charges including second-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

Reed was arrested in January 2021 after being charged with burglary in connection with the same house on at least two occasions. Investigators also got a rape warrant stemming from the second incident, allegedly involving a 14-year-old victim.

Reed’s bond was originally set at over a million dollars. One year later, after one denied bond reduction, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell lowered his bond to $22,500 for his three charges. The reduction was opposed by prosecutors.

At the time Reed was ordered to participate in the work-release community corrections program and live with his mother and grandmother. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim in the rape case.

But, court records show he apparently left the work release program and Judge Howell has issued an arrest order. Prosecutors also said he has contacted the alleged victim several times since his release.

Reed was taken to the Morgan County Jail Wednesday morning and remains there with no bond. He was originally scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 1 but a new court date has not been set.