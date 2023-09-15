MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has arrested a Hartselle man on drug charges after authorities found 4.8 ounces of Methamphetamine.

MCSO said it arrested Jody Brian Maples, 50, of Hartselle Wednesday and charged him with trafficking dangerous drugs – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a drug operation.

According to MCSO, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit along with investigators and deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Terry Road near Hartselle on September 13.

The sheriff’s office said while at the residence agents made contact with Maples and located 4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance, which was later found to be methamphetamine. MCSO said agents also located drug paraphernalia and items “commonly used to sell and distribute narcotics.”

Maples was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail, and he is being held on a $150,300 bond.