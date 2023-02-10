MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.

MCSO said it arrested Stanley Leon Foster Jr. 41, of Hartselle for two outstanding felony warrants. Stanley is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one for the alleged possession of methamphetamine and the other for suboxone.

Foster was arrested after Morgan County Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve the warrants on Wednesday. While the task force made contact, MCSO said that Foster attempted to flee and dispose of methamphetamine and suboxone.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were able to quickly detain Foster and place him under arrest.

MCSO said Foster was transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail