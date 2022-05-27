DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police responded to a set of thefts in Decatur in May within a week of each other.

Authorities say that on Friday, May 13, Cricket Wireless on Beltline Road in Decatur reported a burglary. Eight days later, on May 21, the Holiday Inn on Beltline Road reported a robbery at the hotel.

In both investigations, Olandis Ray Bates, 21, of Hartselle, was identified as the suspect. He was located in Hartselle by investigators and arrested for both first degree robbery and third degree burglary.

Bates is currently being held at Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.