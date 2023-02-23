MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it arrested a Hartselle man Wednesday after he was indicted for rape and sodomy charges.

MSCO said that on Wednesday deputies from the parol division arrested Michael David Fuson, 27, of Hartselle at a residence in the 500 block of Lockhart Road in Hartselle.

The sheriff’s office said Fuson had outstanding arrest warrants for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. MCSO said the warrants were issued as a result of a grand jury indictment.

According to jail records, Fuson is being held in the Morga County Jail on a bond of $50,000.