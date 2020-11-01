Hartselle High School releases safety guidelines for winter sports

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Friday, Hartselle High School released safety guidelines for winter sports.

The school said the following guidelines will be in place to follow guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education, Alabama Department of Public Health, and Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Masks are required for spectators and they must stay six feet away from those not from their family group

Those attending should self-screen: Are you in a high-risk category? Do you need immediate medical care for COVID-19 symptoms? Do you feel sick? In the last two weeks, were you in close proximity (closer than six feet for 15 minutes or individual exposures over the last 24 hours adding to 15 minutes) to somebody with symptoms, tested for, or diagnosed with COVID-19?

Those under quarantine or with symptoms should not attend.

Capacity will be limited to 50% or less.

Entrances will be moved to the top of the bleachers for those who don’t have reserved floor seats.

Bleachers will not be fully open to keep spectators six feet from the gym floor.

Students will be required to wear masks and social distance as much as possible in the student section.

Home and away coaches and cheer sponsors will be checking temperatures of coaches, players, and participants prior to the game. Host teams will be checking temperatures of gate works and officials prior to games.

Coaches are required to conduct daily symptom checks for themselves and players; those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend games.

Officials are required to conduct symptom checks for themselves; likewise, if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they should not attend games.

The home team will supply and sanitize balls before and during games.

Locker rooms will be provided and will be sanitized between games.

Team bench seats will be staggered for social distancing and will be sanitized between games.

Cheerleaders will perform as normal and will wear masks when not cheering from the gym floor.

Concessions will be served; workers must wear masks and gloves, extra soft drink machines will be installed to prevent standing in line and credit/debit cards will be accepted.

Credentialed media will be allowed into the gym for home games; they must wear masks and stay six feet away from the gym floor.

Contests will be live-streamed on the subscription-based Hartselle Tiger NFHS Network Page.

The school is also changing ticket policies. Tickets must be pre-purchased online and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket sales are final and will not be refunded unless a game is cancelled.

AHSAA passes, Hartselle Senior Citizen Cards, All Sport Passes, and reserve seat passes will be the only passes accepted.

Please see the attached safety guidelines for winter sports at Hartselle High School. pic.twitter.com/IGZoWGPsWt — Hartselle High School (@hartsellehigh) October 30, 2020