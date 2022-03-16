MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Cullman Regional Medical Center marked the official opening of a new health care facility with a ribbon-cutting.

The new Hartselle Health Park will provide Morgan County with access to important health care services, including diagnostic imaging like MRI and CT scans, after-hours and weekend urgent care and a growing number of physician specialists.

“We’re incredibly proud of Hartselle Health Park and the ability it gives Cullman Regional to provide much-needed local access to quality healthcare,” said James Clements, Cullman Regional CEO. “Our health system is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of all the communities we serve.”

The new facility is 18,000 square feet and will house a variety of medical specialties including, orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, cardiology, primary care, psychiatry and pulmonology.

“The Hartselle community has been great to work with as we planned, built and opened Hartselle Health

Park,” said Lisa Courtney, Cullman Regional vice-president of Physician Services. “We look forward to being a

part of such a special community and serving Hartselle and Morgan County residents.”