PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle concrete business owner was indicted for home repair fraud after the business reportedly didn’t return to complete contract agreements but kept a Priceville resident’s full payment.

On December 16, 2022, a Priceville resident filed a home repair fraud complaint according to the Priceville Police Department (PPD).

In the complaint, the resident stated that the work performed by Deco Crete Creations was poor quality and not in accordance with the contract agreed on between the homeowner and the business.

The complainant also said that the contract was amended, but the business never returned to fulfill the contract’s agreements and kept the full $9,000 paid to it.

During the investigation, PPD says it discovered that Mykel Trai Branson Welch, the owner of Deco Crete Creations, had a previous conviction for home repair fraud following a complaint in Arab.

Mykel Trai Branson Welch, the owner of Deco Crete Creations (Photo: Priceville Police Department)

Priceville Assistant Chief Jason Wilbanks brought the case to a grand jury on January 24, and Welch was indicted. Authorities say that following the indictment, a felony warrant for his arrest was issued.

A second home repair fraud offense is a Class C felony in the state of Alabama.

Welch was arrested at his home in Decatur and transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.