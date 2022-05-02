HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The lights at J.P. Cain Stadium are about to get a lot brighter.

Next week, local officials will present Hartselle City Schools with a grant for $20,000 to cover part of the costs of new stadium lights at the football field. The funding comes through a partnership between the Alabama Mountains Rivers Valleys Resource Conservation & Development (AMRV RC&D) and the Alabama Legislature.

The presentation will happen on Tuesday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at the school system’s central office.

AMRV RC&D was founded in 1973, and serves eight counties in the Tennessee Valley, including Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan. According to amrvrcd.org, the council has benefitted its member counties with over $9 million.