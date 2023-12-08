DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur non-profit charity working to help the homeless will be holding a Christmas celebration over the weekend.

Hands Across Decatur (HAD) is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization providing clothing, food bags, free WiFi, computer access, monthly medical care, hot meals, employment assistance, and more to the unhoused and homeless community.

The celebration is December 9, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at 1027 5th Ave SE. Decatur.

Volunteers will be providing pickup for those who want to attend at 8:30 a.m. in front of Kroger’s on the Beltline at the picnic table and then at the VFW on Veterans Drive immediately after they pick up at Kroger’s.

The volunteers will also be providing a free meal.

Sue Terrell says that the homeless population has increased each year since she opened the doors of HAD in 2012.

You can donate funds online to help the organization by clicking here. Donations are tax-deductible.