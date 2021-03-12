Hands Across Decatur gets upgrade to better serve cities homeless population, needs donations

DECATUR, Ala. – Hands Across Decatur, a non-profit that serves the cities homeless population is getting a major upgrade.

The organization serves more than 80 people per week and is moving into a building with three times more space.

The move will allow the organization to have a centrally located, community warming and cooling center, larger soup kitchen and computer room, showers, washers and dryers, and other space to help people get back on their feet.

“When they come to us, we do whatever we possibly can. A lot of organizations are great they give food, they give clothes and it kind of ends there. So we are trying to take it further. Help with jobs, help with getting them IDs” says Hands Across Decatur Executive Director, Sue Terrell.

Hands across Decatur is %100 community funded and they need donations to transform their new space including building a kitchen and showers.

To donate, visit Hands Across Decatur‘s website or click here.