DECATUR, AL. (WHNT) — On Sunday afternoon members of the community alongside Habitat for Humanity volunteers came together for a home dedication in Decatur.

While every dedication is special, Sunday meant a lot to the Morgan County community. The home donated to a family in need was the 100th built in Morgan County.

For 33 years, Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County has worked hard and invested in the community to support those who may be in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County Executive Director Landis Griffin says there is a great need in our community. It is because of this need that Griffin says they will continue to provide homes to residents.

“We are currently making plans to build a new neighborhood and build our next 100 homes,” Griffen said.

Sunday’s home went to Whitney Watkins, a single mother of two who says she is excited to begin making memories in her new home with her children.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County you can visit their website.