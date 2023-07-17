MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Habitat for Humanity has joined forces with the Greater Morgan County Builders Association (GMCBA) to build the 100th Habitat home in Morgan County!

Work is now underway on that home, as organizers say it is about halfway complete. The GMCBA donated materials and $5,500 for this home.

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County Executive Director Landis Griffin says this is a special milestone as the group looks to continue making a difference for people.

“This is huge for the community… in 33 years, we have built 100 homes and we have changed 100 families,” said Griffin. “Not just in building homes, but we’ve changed their lives in creating stable homes so that their children have a place to come in and do their homework, and invite their friends over, and have a safe place to lay their heads, and just have peace of mind that they know where they’re going to be every night.”

Habitat for Humanity said its next plan is to build 100 more homes in Morgan County to help those in need.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate or apply for a home, you can visit the Morgan County Habitat for Humanity website.