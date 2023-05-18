DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a man accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, has been indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury.

Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Huntsville, was arrested last August and charged with murder in connection to the death of Sherry Sain, who died after being hit by a car at Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue in Decatur around 9 p.m. on August 25, 2022.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Nelson pulled into a handicap parking spot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and sat in the car until Sain was behind his car. When she was behind the car, he accelerated, hitting her. He continued accelerating until he hit another vehicle and stopped.

Nelson was indicted on April 14, according to the court document.

On January 8, Nelson was transferred to Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa, after the request by his attorneys for a mental health evaluation and placement at a mental health facility was granted.

Morgan County Court Circuit Judge Charles Elliott amended the request for Nelson to stay at the facility later that month, ordering him to be brought back to the jail instead.

Nelson is being held at the Morgan County Jail while he awaits trial.