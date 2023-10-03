DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Legislative Update in Decatur.

The event, which took place at the Double Tree by Hilton, provides an opportunity for members of the Chamber to learn what progress the state is making in the areas of education, economic development, and more. The keynote address was given by Governor Kay Ivey.

“Folks, it’s great to be in the River City with your Chamber today,” Governor Ivey said as she took the podium.

She kicked off her speech touting her economic incentive package called the “Game Plan”. The plan consisted of four bills that were focused on the creation of jobs.

“It helped pave the way for Nucor’s $125 million dollar expansion that will create 200 new jobs,” she said. “It also aided United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) $300 million dollar expansion, that’s expected to result in 250 new jobs for the area.”

Gov. Ivey also challenged a national report that ranked Alabama low on the list when it comes to doing business.

“I think our Alabama values might have made them a little uncomfortable, and that’s okay because we’re doing just fine here in Alabama,” she said.

“According to the National Association of Realtors, Alabama ranked 9th nationally in growth of people moving from other states like California to our sweet home,” she said. “So much for our Alabama values deterring people from planting roots here.”

Governor Ivey also said work is underway to improve roads and bridges in the region, including the Steamboat Bill Memorial Bridge.

“It’s these types of projects that I really enjoy the most, the ones that make a big difference in people’s daily commutes to work, to school or the grocery store,” she said.

The Governor said education and expanding broadband access throughout the state continue to be big priorities for her administration. She said education is key to upping employment opportunities.

“Our workforce potential will not be realized, without elevating the quality of education of our children.”

The Governor also said that school choice initiatives will be a big part of the next legislative session.

“We can do more to ensure parents have quality choices for their children.”