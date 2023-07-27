DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Goodwill is expanding its reach in the River City beginning in August, for those Decatur residents ready to ‘pop some tags’ for a decent price.

Located at 1682-B Beltline Road Southwest, where Office Max used to be, the new retail location will include a drive-up donation drop-off.

“The grand opening on August 3 kicks off at 8:45 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a special prize giveaway to the first 100 people in the door,” according to Kathy Taylor, Vice President of Marketing and Fund Development.

A soft opening for the store will take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The soft open event is open to the public and serves as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the official grand opening on Aug. 3.

The new store and donation drive-thru will operate Monday-Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The opening of this location has created 20 jobs for, “Alabamians overcoming various challenges,” Alabama Goodwill Industries said.

Another Goodwill location is already open in Decatur, but it only serves as an attended donation center (ADC) – not a retail store. ADCs are alternatives to dropping off at retail locations, intended to make donating easier.

For more information about this location or to find another Goodwill location nearby, you can visit the Alabama Goodwill website.