DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson’s location in a year.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, the pit room caught fire Friday evening at the location on Danville Road.

“Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly,” the post read. “We appreciate all the calls, messages, and texts from all of our customers, friends, and family.”

The restaurant expects to reopen by the beginning of next week.

The location on 6th Avenue in Decatur will operate under normal business hours.

The Gibson’s location in Huntsville caught fire and closed last April. Owner Art Sanford said at the time of that fire that his family owned the north Alabama staple since 1956 — and held a 66-year anniversary celebration the prior weekend.

In May 2022, the restaurant said it could be anywhere from six to nine months before they reopen in the Rocket City.