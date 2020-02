Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. – More jobs are coming to Morgan County, thanks to a multimillion-dollar expansion at the General Electric plant in Decatur.

Leaders from across the state got a first look Monday at the upgrades, including the new plastics building.

Officials say the investment will boost production of refrigerators by 25 percent.

The expansion added 255 jobs, so now the plant employs 1,300 people.