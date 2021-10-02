GE Appliances hosts job fair in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Looking for a job? GE Appliances is hiring multiple positions at a job fair on October 2.

GE looks to hire 2nd and 3rd shift production operators, with competitive wages up to $18.50/hour. Team members are given immediate benefits and they work 8-hour non-rotating shifts.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront in the Hospitality Ballroom. The address is 1101 6th Avenue NE.

If you can’t make it to the job fair or would like to apply, the job application is on their website.