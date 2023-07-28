DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A several months-long investigation that covered three counties and two states has ended with a 44-year-old man being transferred from Tennessee to Morgan County.

Marcus James Copeny was extradited from Chattanooga to the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday to face theft charges here in Alabama.

On March 21, the Decatur Police Department (DPD) saw a vehicle near the intersection of Cedar Street Southwest and Beltline Road Southwest. When the driver, later identified as Copeny, noticed the Patrol Division Supervisor, police say he fled and a pursuit began.

During that chase, several garden tillers that had been stolen from a business in Decatur fell out of the vehicle, according to the DPD. When the vehicle crashed, Copeny ran away on foot and was able to escape police.

It was also later found out that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Nashville.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene was analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, which led authorities to Copeny.

Warrants for Copeny for first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property were issued on May 3.

Earlier this week, Copeny was transported from the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, where the DPD said he was jailed on unrelated charges. According to online arrest records, Copeny’s previous charges include DUI, domestic violence, strangulation and theft.

Copeny was booked into the Morgan County Jail on the above warrants, where his bond was set at $60,000 by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.