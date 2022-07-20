HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A GoFundme has been set up and a prayer vigil is scheduled for a Hartselle Police Sergeant who fractured his skull while on duty.

Sergeant Lynn Dean was patrolling a local church on July 15 after it had been burglarized earlier in the week, said Hartselle Police Lieutenant Alan McDearmond.

According to McDearmond, the officer’s body camera showed he had come into contact with a dog on the property. At some point, the officer fell to the ground, fracturing his skull upon impact.

Because he was out of view of the car camera, McDearmond said it wasn’t clear if the Sergeant was tripped or attacked by the dog.

Dean has been in the hospital recovering since the incident and has been showing signs of improving, according to the Hartselle Police Department’s Facebook page.

Sgt. Dean (L) pictured with Sgt. Baker (R)

(Hartselle Police Dept.)

A fundraiser to help cover medical expenses has been set up. You can donate here.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, a prayer vigil will be held at Hartselle City Hall, located at 611 Chestnut Street. For more information on the event, click here.