MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Whether you plan to devour some north Alabama-raised beef or get racing with a forested foot & bike path with obstacle courses, GoFar USA Park located south of Priceville offers just that in its “Farm ‘n Fitness Day” Saturday morning.

“As a farmer, you need to be fit too. There’s never a break from farming stuff. And so this is a way to keep some cardio in your body,” park co-founder Patrick Fagerman told News 19.

Fagerman, a longtime farmer himself, said it makes sense that the group Step Out Agriventure Trail will host the event at its park to coincide with the annual “Forest 4 Miler“, as many local family farms will offer cookout meals to hungry runners and their families at the entrance come lunchtime.

“There’s not a lot of places that families can just go out and enjoy themselves and have a good time and you know, eat good food and stuff like that,” Step Out Agriventure Trail spokesperson Erin Rogers said. “So we want to let people know, ‘hey, there are places you can go,’ and (that) this is a day-cation type thing.”

The foot races begin at 8:00 and 9:00 Saturday morning, and you can sign up on arrival. There is also no age requirement.

After the races, more than 20 vendors of local farms and businesses will offer meals and local produce.

