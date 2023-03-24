DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A fuel spill is expected to cause traffic delays on a well-traveled road through Decatur, according to authorities.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said the fuel spill, caused by a wreck at Wilson Street and Oak Street Friday afternoon, is expected to impact travel in both directions.

Highway 20 is down to a single lane in both directions, police said.

The crash resulted in minor injuries, according to DPD.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible or use extreme caution and patience while driving in the area.