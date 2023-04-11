DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a fourth Decatur resident has been arrested in connection to a stolen identities investigation where the suspects were allegedly manufacturing copies of stolen identities.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Investigators with their Vice/Narcotics Unit obtained information between January and February that unidentified suspects were fabricating identifying documents for undocumented immigrants.

According to authorities, those suspects were using stolen identities to make fake copies.

On February 8, DPD said 32-year-old Estela Pablo, 27-year-old Agustin Tzep-Pablo, and 43-year-old Miguel Pablo Guitierrez, all of Decatur, were taken into custody after a search warrant was carried out at a house on Honeysuckle Lane.

Inside the home, investigators said several forms of identification that were later determined to be stolen were found, along with fake copies that were forged.

The ‘main target’ in the investigation, identified as Agustin Ramos – Pablo, 33, of Decatur, was not at the home on Honeysuckle Lane when officers executed the search warrant. DPD obtained a warrant for Ramos-Pablo for trafficking in stolen identities.

On April 7, DPD said investigators located Ramos-Pablo at his residence and arrested him. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held there in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond for the active warrant.

All four suspects were arrested and charged, and their bonds were set by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell:

Agustin Ramos – Pablo — trafficking in stolen identities, $250,000 cash bond.

— trafficking in stolen identities, $250,000 cash bond. Estela Pablo – trafficking in stolen identities, $150,000 cash bond.

– trafficking in stolen identities, $150,000 cash bond. Agustin Tzep-Pablo – trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, $150,300 cash bond.

– trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, $150,300 cash bond. Miguel Pablo Guitierrez – trafficking in stolen identities, giving a false name to law enforcement, $150,300 cash bond.

Ramos-Pablo, Tzep-Pablo, and Guitierrez are all still being held in the Morgan County Jail, according to jail records.