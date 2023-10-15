PRICEVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Officials say one person was injured and a family of four were displaced after a fire near Priceville Sunday.

According to the Priceville Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD), it received a call about a house fire on Thompson Road at 12:38 p.m. The department said they arrived at the scene around a minute after the call.

PVFD said a family of four has been displaced as a result of the fire. The department said one person sustained first- and second-degree burns during the fire and was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

According to the department, two cats were also found dead in the home after the fire.