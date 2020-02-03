Four Decatur Utilities workers hurt in weekend wreck, police searching for driver

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who ran a truck into several Decatur Utilities vehicles over the weekend, sending four workers to the hospital.

Decatur police said a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on Highway 31 just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday when it ran into a Decatur Utilities trailer holding a directional sign at the Hudson Memorial Bridge. The trailer and attached pickup truck were pushed into the concrete barrier.

Police said the Silverado kept going and hit a second Decatur Utilities pickup truck, pushing it into the rear of a boom truck that had two workers being lowered back to the ground. The two workers in the truck were thrown out of the bucket, and one of the pickup trucks was pushed into two other workers standing beside it, police said.

Two of the employees, Anthony Black of Trinity and David Evans of Decatur, were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, police said. The other two, Wilson Atkins of Danville and Patrick Bryant of Decatur, were treated at Decatur General Hospital. None of their injuries were life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Silverado ran from the scene, police said. Anyone who has seen him or knows who he is is asked to contact the Lt. Delgado at the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4661.