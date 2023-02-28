PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Priceville Police officers arrested four people after they were reportedly found with meth in their possession during a traffic stop.

On February 27 at around 2 a.m., the Priceville Police Department (PPD) said two officers responded to a disturbance call on Marco Drive. Authorities say it was reported to police that individuals involved in the disturbance were trying to leave the scene.

As officers arrived, they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle containing four people. PPD identified the driver as Cory Ray Randall Bozard. Upon investigating, PPD said the officers found methamphetamine inside the vehicle, and the driver and three passengers were arrested.

Cory Ray Randall Bozard (Photo: Priceville Police Department) Marvin Karon Barnes (Photo: Priceville Police Department)

Dana Michelle Beerman (Photo: Priceville Police Department) Stevi Lynn Brown (Photo: Priceville Police Department)

Bozard was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Morgan County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $1,000 bond.

Marvin Karon Barnes was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail with his bond set at $1,000 bond.

Dana Michelle Beerman was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and she was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $1,000.

Stevi Lynn Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice by using a false identity, and is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,800 bond.