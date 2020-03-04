Former school employee arrested on theft charges in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A staff member of West Morgan Elementary School has been arrested on theft charges. Investigators say she’s suspected of using the school’s line of credit with multiple vendors to make fraudulent or unauthorized purchases under the School Board’s Tax ID.

Shelley Allison Rhodes, 47, of Decatur is charged with first degree theft. The Sheriff’s Office tells us Rhodes did not serve as a teacher at the school but the district says she has since resigned.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say the Chief Financial Officer for Morgan County Schools reported the issue.

The school system is auditing the books right now, but the total loss is expected to be over $75,000.

The Morgan County Schools system released the following statement about the arrest of Rhodes: “The individual in question was an employee of our school system, as a bookkeeper, and resigned. We became aware of this situation as a result of the processes we keep in place. We are cooperating with the Morgan County Sheriff Department and since this is an active investigation, all other questions should be directed toward the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.”