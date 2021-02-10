Former paramedic sentenced for stealing fentanyl, replacing with saline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former supervisory paramedic has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison. A federal judge sentenced Michael Greenhaw, 43, of Arab, on Tuesday.

Greenhaw, who worked for First Response Ambulance Service in Decatur, pleaded guilty to tampering with approximately 129 vials of fentanyl citrate. The plea agreement said that from April through August of 2018, Greenhaw would access the narcotics vault during his shift, remove the fentanyl from the vial, and replace it with saline. He would then return the vial to the narcotics safe. Greenhaw stole the fentanyl for personal use.

“Greenhaw put vulnerable patients in grave danger by replacing fentanyl citrate with saline in vials that he knew were intended to be administered to critically ill or injured patients,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “Greenhaw’s criminal conduct undermines the tireless efforts of first responders who work hard to make sure that patients receive the necessary emergency medical care.”

“The FDA is fully committed to the vigorous criminal prosecution of any individual who threatens the safety and security of the U.S. drug supply and compromises patient health and comfort,” said Justin C. Fielder, Special Agent in Charge, FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations’ Miami Field Office. “The sentencing in this case should send a clear signal that this kind of illicit tampering activity will not be tolerated.”