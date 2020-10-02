Former Falkville woman convicted of multiple child abuse charges, husband previously sentenced to over 400 years

DECATUR, Ala. – A former Falkville woman was convicted of sexual abuse charges involving her daughter and stepdaughter Friday.

Lisa Marie Lesher, 41, was originally arrested in 2017 in Caroll County, Georgia.

A jury convicted her on two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Testimony in the case revealed Lesher sexually abused both her daughter and stepdaughter for several years at her home in Falkville.

While the case was initially reported in 2007, prosecution was delayed until the victims asked Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson to re-open the case after he took office.

Anderson called the case “one of the worst case of child sexual abuse I’ve ever seen” and said his office had to reconstruct the entire case from the beginning.

Lesher’s husband Michael, who was also arrested in 2017, was tried last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack and Investigator Johnny Coker prosecuted the case, and Schellack said she expects Lesher to receive the maximum sentence possible – in excess of 700 years.