MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former pastor of the GracePoint Church in Decatur facing multiple sex-related charges has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment according to online court documents.

59-year-old Danny Duane Pitts was arrested at his Hartselle home in November 2021 and was charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sodomy.

Following his arrest, Pitts was released from the custody of Morgan County authorities on a $500,000 bond, with the condition of wearing an ankle monitor, not leaving the state and turning over his passport.

According to authorities in Grundy County, Tennessee, Pitts faces four more sex-related charges in that state, including statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Pitts was released from Grundy County custody on a $50,000 bond.

Danny Duane Pitts

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

News 19 reported in August 2021 that rumors of a pastor accused of acting inappropriately toward kids at the Decatur church were circulating on social media. Several people claimed to have been groomed and abused by a pastor at the church.

A jury trial is scheduled to take place on November 28, 2022 at the Morgan County Courthouse.