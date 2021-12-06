Former Decatur doctor accused of sexual abuse set to appear in court Monday

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial of a former Decatur physician accused of sexual abuse is set to begin on Monday.

Michael Dick was arrested in 2019 after an allegation that he fondled a disabled patient at his practice. He pleaded non-guilty to the charge in 2019.

The year prior, Dick was found guilty on one harassment charge involving a patient and then pleaded guilty to two similar charges to appeal all three in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Dick’s medical license was suspended in October 2018. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission was weighing a permanent suspension in early 2019 but delayed the ruling pending the resolution of Dick’s criminal charges.

After his arrest in 2019 for the sexual abuse allegation, he was sued by over 30 patients alleging similar behavior. Dick has denied any wrongdoing and is contesting the claims against him.

The jury trial for the sexual abuse charge is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Morgan County Courthouse.