DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A retired city planner is still doing everything that he can to block the reconstruction and demolition of different recreation centers across Decatur.

Robert Walker has filed several complaints seeking a temporary restraining order to block the city’s plans to replace or re-structure T.C. Almon, The Aquadome at Point Mallard Park and the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, all to make room for a new multi-million-dollar facility.

But, T.C. Almon is now a pile of rubble.

Once a community staple, the city of Decatur plans to replace the fifty-three-year-old multi-use staple with expanded pickleball courts.

“There’s a lot of repairs to be made at Carrie Matthews. There were no repairs at T.C. Almon needed, and it could have been just converted into a pickleball complex,” Walker said.

Walker has filed restraining orders and lawsuits seeking to halt the city’s plans to tear down the older centers. Walker told News 19 that the cost to tear down the facilities is too steep of a price for the financially challenged neighborhoods to lose.

“It’s a place for kids in this neighborhood surrounding Carrie Matthews. It’s also there for our highest-risk population to enjoy,” Walker explained.

According to The Decatur Daily, circuit judge Stephen Brown issued an order denying the complaint on December 4 on the grounds it was not accompanied by a filing fee and a financial hardship affidavit was incomplete.

In September, Decatur city leaders voted 4-1 to repurpose the Aquadome and the Carrie Matthews Center.

“Put it back,” Walker demanded. “All they needed to do was remodel it or whatever you’ve got to do but make it better for this community but leave it right here.”

Walker says that he will not give his attempts to save the rec centers from demolition. He plans to file another complaint with an attorney in the coming days.

Decatur’s council voted 4-1 to spend a total of $2.1 million for two enclosed structures for sports, and over reportedly $2 million for pickleball and tennis.

“In my opinion, it is a mistake, they can restore Carrie Matthews. It is a mistake, and it can be put back and it’s going to be a real small amount of money compared to what they are going to be paying out for something else,” said Walker.

Decatur city councilman Billy Jackson has also lobbied against the demolition of parks and recreation centers, saying the city ignoring the needs of its neighborhoods.