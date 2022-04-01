DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – During the first Friday of every month, Decatur residents have some additional options for lunch. From April through November, local food trucks line up outside of Old State Bank in historic downtown Decatur from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, the monthly Food Truck Friday program restarted. Participants enjoyed their pick of a variety of foods including wings, tenders, nachos, and loaded backed potatoes.

Food Truck Friday patron April Whitley said she appreciated the opportunity to eat lunch outside.

“We’re excited to be out here,” Whitley said. “It feels like we’ve been stuck inside for so long, and so this is always fun. It’s always nice to get out and see people and enjoy the weather.”

For more information about the program and participating trucks, you can visit the Food Truck Friday Facebook page.