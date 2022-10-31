The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.

Authorities posted on social media Monday, saying “several flu cases” have left the offices understaffed.

However, they reiterated that the closing of the front offices does not affect their law enforcement divisions or the Morgan County Jail.

Several links are still available for the public to provide tips, update licenses or to access the sheriff’s app.

You can also find any of the information you need on their website here.