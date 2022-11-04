Five people from California were arrested and over 100 pounds of marijuana was seized early Thursday morning in Morgan County, authorities say.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Five people from California were arrested and over 100 pounds of marijuana was seized early Thursday morning in Morgan County, authorities say.

In total, 165 pounds of marijuana was recovered during what law enforcement called an “operation” on November 3, with a street value estimated to be around $1.5 million.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) and Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC), which is a collaborative effort that operates between several jurisdictions made the arrest in Decatur.

Christina Camacho Gomez, 27, of Tipton, CA

Rene Rinconi Varona, 31, of Adelanto, CA

Alfredo Rinconi Reyes, 33, of Sacramento, CA

Adrian Farias, 19, of California

Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43, of California

Christina Gomez (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Balfre Gonzalez (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Adrian Farias (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Alfredo Reyes (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Rene Varona (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

All five suspects were charged with drug trafficking and were booked into the Morgan County Jail, each with a bond of $1,000,000.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing and more updates may become available later.